Thunderstorms Possible on Friday

UNDATED -- There is a chance for strong to severe storms late Friday into Friday night across much of Minnesota and far western Wisconsin.

There is a high chance (60 to 80%) of thunderstorms late Friday and Friday night, so most locations should see rain.

National Weather Service

A few storms could be strong to severe as well.

Stay tuned to the forecast, especially if you have outdoor plans.

Hot and increasingly more humid the next few days.

