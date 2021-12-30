The Weekender: Tonic Sol-Fa, Deuces Wild and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Ring in the new year with several fun and exciting entertainment happening throughout central Minnesota. Check out Shawn Johnson and the Big Band Experience at Paramount Theatre, Tonic Sol-Fa returns with their holiday tour, rock out with Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos, enjoy a Chicago Tribute show at Pioneer Place, and takes the kids tubing at Powder Ridge with the Lazer Light Tube Nights. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Shaun Johnson Big Band ExperienceSt. Cloud
Celebrate the new year with a swingin' Christmas show at the Paramount Theatre this weekend. The Nights Before Christmas Tour is a show with edge and emotion fronted by Emmy award-winning and lead singer of Tonic Sol-fa Shawn Johnson. This big band experience is a must see show that will get you out of your seat. Tickets range between $34-$38. Showtime begins Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, December 30th, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
Tonic Sol-FaSt. Cloud
Bring in the New Year with the Emmy-award winning a cappella group Tonic Sol-Fa this weekend. The Shake Up Christmas Tour is back at the Paramount Theatre with a brand new holiday show filled with humor and soulful vocals that make this a holiday tradition for so many! Tickets for the show are $27 for adults and $10 for kids. You can also livestream the event for $15. Show time is Friday at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, December 31st, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
Deuces WildWaite ParkRing in the New Year with Dave & Ted of Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos! The dynamic due is back for New Years Eve with an interactive mix of music, comedy and plenty of improv. Clap, laugh, and sing along as Ted and Dave help you end the year on a high note. Tickets for the show are $39. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m. inside the Park Event Center in Waite Park.CLICK HERE for tickets!- Friday, December 31st, 8:00 p.m.
- 4
Transit Authority - A Chicago TributeSt. Cloud
Fans of the band Chicago should make their to downtown St. Cloud this weekend. Transit Authority is holding their Chicago Tribute show at the Pioneer Place Theatre on New Year's Day. Hear these classic songs you can’t help but to sing along and transport back a few decades. Tickets for the show $27 and the music will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, January 1st, 7:30 p.m.
- 5
Lazer Light TubingKimball
Experience snow tubing like never before. Tube with the lights off while lazers, strobes and flashing lights cover the hill at Powder Ridge this weekend. The fire pit will be burning and music will be playing. The concession stand will be open with hot dogs, chips, popcorn, hot cocoa and more! Each tuber will also receive a free glow stick with their ticket! Advance reservations are required at spots are limited. Lazer Tubing is Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE to reserve a spot!
- Friday, December 31st, 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, January 1st, 6:30 p.m.