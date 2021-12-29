Charity Challenge $200,000 Away From Goal With Just Days Left

ST. CLOUD -- There is just a few days remaining for you to help out area food shelves this winter.

The annual Charity Challenge ends Saturday with all funds benefiting Catholic Charities, The Salvation Army and St. Joseph Food Shelf.

As of Wednesday, the fundraiser is $200,000 away from reaching their $650,000 goal.

Donations can be sent directly to the food shelves to the attention of "Food Shelf Charity Challenge."

- Catholic Charities, PO Box 2390, St. Cloud, MN 56392 or online at www.ccstcloud.org

- St. Cloud Salvation Army, 400 U.S. Highway 10 S, St. Cloud, MN 56304 or online at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/StCloud.

- St. Joseph Community Food Shelf, PO Box 384, St. Joseph, MN 56374

The Norman C. Skalicky Foundation, in partnership with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation, host the annual Charity Challenge.

Over the past two decades, the Charity Challenge has raised more that $4.9-million to support local food shelves.