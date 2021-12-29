St. Paul Man Sentenced for Rioting and Arson in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul man has been sentenced for his role in the riots in downtown Minneapolis in 2020.

On Wednesday the U.S. Attorney’s Office sentenced 32-year-old Victor Edwards to 100 months, or just over 8 years, in prison followed by two years of supervised release. In August 2021 a federal jury found Edwards guilty of one count of riot and one count of arson for burning, looting, and damaging multiple businesses.

On August 26th, 2020 Edwards drove to the Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis and was seen on surveillance cameras looting at Saks Off Fifth and breaking into and setting fire to other stores including Caribou Coffee, Target Headquarters, and Brit’s Pub.

Authorities say he also took orders from his friends on what items to take and took pictures and videos bragging about the money and items he stole.

