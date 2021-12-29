This AirBnB Near Vergas – Was at $300 per Month Now A HUGE Bargain
I have started to love using AirBnB and VRBO for vacation rentals when going on vacation. It's generally a lot cheaper than a hotel, and you can have either your whole family in a house, or a group of friends can all stay together in a home and it can really be fun with everyone splitting the cost. This can make a vacation in a really nice place much for affordable than staying in a hotel or resort.
Vergas, Minnesota is located a few miles off of Hwy 10 near Frazee on County Road 17. It's about an hour outside of Fargo, ND. And honestly, there's not a lot going on there. It's a sleepy little town with a population of about 331 according to the latest census. I get if you'd like to have a little family get-away staycation. Hang out on a lake with all that has to offer. This AirBNB was offered this past summer for $300,000 a month. Then a couple of months later, it was offered at $750,000 a month - AND you had to rent it for an entire month. I'm wondering how many takers he had on that thing. Now. if you check on it it's being offered at a nightly price of $111. Much more doable. It may be because it's on a lake, it's cold, not as much to do as there might be in the Summer?
I just can't imagine anyone spending that kind of money on this prior to the price drop. And who has the opportunity to take a month off? Unless you are working from home, then the WiFi is probably another charge. Just a guess.
You can check out the rental here Here are some of the pictures too. Also- the description of said rental:
Newley remodeled home on Lake Lida has everything that you would need in a vacation rental. On a picture prefect level lot, it will be hard to find a better sand bottom in the area. Main house is very spacious and perfect for entertaining friends or family. Ver large master shower, bathroom, and closet. Home has two bedrooms and two full baths but don’t forget about the one-bedroom studio over the garage with a mini fridge and microwave with another full bath. Perfect for a large family or couples’ getaway. Each space is large enough to offer extra sleeping if needed.
Just under 60 min drive from Fargo and 3.5 hours from Minneapolis this property will be a great option for you next vacation. Lakeside deck and fireplace will make for amazing views the whole time you are here. You will not want to miss out on this amazing rental.
View from the dock to the back of the vacation rental. Not much beach area, huh?
The lake looks nice. (in the Summer) Maybe it's good for ice fishing? It's lake Lida.
Ready to book this place yet?
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades