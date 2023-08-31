THE WEEKENDER! – Labor Day Edition!
We threw out the net, and caught events from Becker to Brainerd to Shakopee!
Concerts in St. Cloud and Becker, the last weekend of the Minnesota State Fair, and, because I’m a fan of all things involving dogs, the championship dog races!
Welcome to the Labor Day Weekend edition of THE WEEKENDER!
- 1
The Minnesota State FairSt. Paul
Even with the heat, big numbers are expected at the Minnesota State Fair this weekend. Last Friday, the fair set a record attendance of 164,741! The Jonas Brothers are on stage Friday and The Current's 'Music On A Stick' show headlines Saturday night.
Find the complete schedule here!
- 2
The Bellamy Brothers at Rollie'sRollie's Rednecks and Longnecks (St. Cloud)
Outdoors, Music @ 6 pm!
Howard and David continue to prove that the trail they’ve ridden to fame has been as unique as their music itself—music that is now celebrating over 40 years of success!
Ashley Wineland is an upcoming country star leaving an indelible impression on audiences across the U.S.
- 3
“Best in Show” Dog Days ChampionshipCanterbury Park - Shakopee
Sunday, September 3, 2023
Gates Open: 11:00 AM | First Post 12:00 PM
All breeds return to Canterbury Park for the ultimate doggy day experience! Watch all breeds race one another for a chance to be crowned the champion in their category.
- 4
7th Annual 'Concert at the Creek'Pebble Creek Golf Club - Becker
Get ready to groove, because the much-awaited 7th Annual Concert at the Creek is back and better than ever! Join us for an unforgettable evening of live music, delicious food, and endless fun on September 1st at the beautiful Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Headlining Act: Fabolous Armadillos Feat. Chris Hawkey
Opening Act: Timmy Haus
Food Trucks Galore!
Please note that this event is exclusively for those aged 21 and above. Don't forget to bring your valid ID, as we'll be serving up a fantastic selection of beverages to keep you refreshed throughout the night.
Date: September 1st, 2023
Time: 6:00 PM
Location: Pebble Creek Golf Club
- 5
Bubbles and Blocks - BrainerdMemorial Park Splash Pad - BrainerdAs we wave goodbye to summer, let's come together one last time for a splash of wonder and creativity! Join us next Friday, September 1st, from 2:00 pm-6:00 pm, for our free family event.This day promises more than just a farewell to the season; it's an invitation to celebrate its magic one more time!Engage in playful fun with our Big Blue Blocks, make and chase mesmerizing giant bubbles, and cool off at the Splash Pad! It's our way of celebrating the season's best moments.Mark your calendar for this free family event and let's give summer the send-off it deserves!