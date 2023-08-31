THE WEEKENDER! – Labor Day Edition!

5

As we wave goodbye to summer, let's come together one last time for a splash of wonder and creativity! Join us next Friday, September 1st, from 2:00 pm-6:00 pm, for our free family event.

This day promises more than just a farewell to the season; it's an invitation to celebrate its magic one more time!

Engage in playful fun with our Big Blue Blocks, make and chase mesmerizing giant bubbles, and cool off at the Splash Pad! It's our way of celebrating the season's best moments.

Mark your calendar for this free family event and let's give summer the send-off it deserves!