The Weekender: Kip Moore, Girl Singers, Music in the Gardens
ST. CLOUD -- After a busy 4th of July there is still lots happening around central Minnesota this weekend. You can catch the Girl Singers of the Hit Parade playing at the Paramount, take a bike ride with Beaver Island Brewing, see Country Music Artist Kip Moore at The Ledge, listen to Music in the Gardens and enjoy some great Polka music at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
Girl Singers of the Hit ParadeSt. Cloud
The sounds of Doris Day, Colleen Raye and many more will be ringing throughout the Paramount Theatre Thursday night. The Girl Singers of the Hit Parade is a truly entertaining show jam-packed with hit after hit from some of the best-loved female vocalists of all-time. Audiences join in singing to their favorites, laughing along with some of the novelty tunes and stories, and even getting a little teary-eyed during some of the familiar ballads. Don’t miss this unforgettable show. Tickets are $20-$23 and the show begins at 1:30 p.m.
- Thursday, July 7th, 1:30 p.m.
Bikes, Beers, & BratsSt. CloudJoin Beaver Island Brewing for a night around town. Every Thursday throughout the summer you can join in for an hour-long bike ride, followed by a pint of your favorite BIBCo brew and a brat. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and the ride starts at 6:00 p.m. with beer and brats to follow. Cost to participate is just $10.REGISTER AT THE EVENT!- Thursday, July 7th, 5:30 p.m.
Kip MooreWaite Park
Country music star Kip Moore is coming to The Ledge Amphitheater this weekend. Moore will be playing in central Minnesota on Saturday night. Moore made his splash in the music scene with his double-Platinum album “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck” in 2012. He will be joined on stage with special guest Larry Fleet. Tickets range between $40-$80 and seats are limited. Show time begins at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, July 9th, 7:00 p.m.
Music in the GardensSt. Cloud
Enjoy one of the best naturally made music venues in St. Cloud this weekend. Music in the Gardens is back again this Sunday showcasing another high quality local musical group. This weeks featured artist is the Granite City Brass band. All concerts are near the Gazebo in Munsinger Gardens on the backs of the Mississippi River. All concerts are free and the Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society will again sell those fabulous root beer floats for $1. Music begins at 3:00 p.m. and make sure to bring a lawn chair.
- Sunday, July 10th, 3:00 p.m.
Mollie B and Squeezebox with Ted LangeSt. Cloud
Catch this unique musical experience in St. Cloud. Mollie B & SQUEEZEBOX with Ted Lange is a collaboration of award-winning musicians with extensive performance backgrounds, led by National TV and recording star, Mollie B, and 2-Time Grammy Nominee Ted Lange. Mollie & Ted are the first and only husband and wife to be both inducted into the International Polka Association Hall of Fame. They also host one of the only two polka shows on Sirius XM. The duo will be performing at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday afternoon. Tickets range between $18-$20.
- Tuesday, July 12th, 1:30 p.m.