The Weekender: Kip Moore, Girl Singers, Music in the Gardens

The sounds of Doris Day, Colleen Raye and many more will be ringing throughout the Paramount Theatre Thursday night. The Girl Singers of the Hit Parade is a truly entertaining show jam-packed with hit after hit from some of the best-loved female vocalists of all-time. Audiences join in singing to their favorites, laughing along with some of the novelty tunes and stories, and even getting a little teary-eyed during some of the familiar ballads. Don’t miss this unforgettable show. Tickets are $20-$23 and the show begins at 1:30 p.m.

