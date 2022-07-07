Holdingford Daze is this Weekend

HOLDINGFORD -- Holdingford will be celebrating this weekend.

The theme for this year's Holdingford Daze is "Husker Pride".

On Friday among the events on the schedule is the car show on Main Street starting at 5:00 p.m. and the live music at the softball park starting at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's schedule includes the tractor blessing and fun run at 10:00 a.m., the ATV/lawnmower tractor pull at noon, the petting zoo also starts at noon, the bean bag tournament starts at 1:00 p.m., the kids pedal tractor pull is at 2:30 p.m., the grand parade starts at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, followed by a street dance with the band Stone Road, and then fireworks at dusk.