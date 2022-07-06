St. Cloud Veteran Gets New Roof As Part Of National Program

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud veteran has received a new roof for free thanks to a national program.

Zachary Mangas is U.S. Army National Guard veteran and was selected by the non-profit organization Purple Heart Homes to have his roof replaced.

The Roof Deployment Project is a effort to show gratitude and honor for veterans who served our country and the families who support them.

Mangas says he's been in need of a roof replacement for several years following some storm damage, however it's been a struggle working with the insurance company.

Just the other day we had two buckets full of water from the rain leaking through in addition to having a tarp up on the roof for the last two years. We're able to sleep much better now because of this and it's pretty incredible.

Mangas says he's overwhelmed by the generosity he's experienced and forever grateful to have this opportunity.

Through the partnership with Purple Heart Homes, all roofing materials were donated by the Owens Corning Foundation with Minneapolis-based Advantage Construction Inc. donating the labor for installation.

Stephanie Weigel is with Advantage Construction. She says they strive to do about two roof replacements a year for area veterans.

It really just comes down to finding veterans with the need. We try and spread the word the best way we can. We specialize in roofing and want to help veterans who could use a new roof.

Since the programs inception in 2016, more than 350 military members have received new roofs.

Weigel says they are always looking for more veterans to help with this program.

If you know a veteran who could use their services you're asked to reach out to Advantage Construction or apply at the Purple Heart Homes website.