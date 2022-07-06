SJU/CSB Professor Named Fulbright Distinguished Scholar

UNDATED -- A political science professor has become the first Fulbright Distinguished Scholar in the history of the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University.

Get our free mobile app

Pedro dos Santos, a native of Rio de Janeiro, has been teaching at Saint John’s and Saint Ben’s since 2018.

He and his daughter Adia will travel to Brazil to study how that country’s gender quota law has affected political parties and representation.

Under a 1997 law, 30 percent of political candidates must be women. However, the Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance says just 15 percent of the seats in Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies and 17 percent of the Federal Senate are occupied by women.

Dos Santos will work with the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in Belo Horizonte and return to St. Cloud about a week before the start of the fall semester.

For more information on dos Santos and his work, click here.