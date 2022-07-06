Residents Asked to Watch Shoreline As Search for Girl Continues

ST. CLOUD -- As the investigation into 6-year-old Elle Ragin's disappearance continues, Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka is asking area residents for help.

Soyka says anyone living along the Mississippi River from Mississippi River Park to the Sartell Dam is being asked to monitor their shoreline for any items related to the investigation.

Get our free mobile app

You're asked to contact either the Benton County or Stearns County Sheriff's offices if you notice anything unusual.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has been assisting Northfield Police with the investigation after evidence recovered at the park has led authorities to believe Elle may have been at the park, however she has not been found.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says Mississippi River Park is now open to the public and deputies will continue to monitor the river over the next few days.