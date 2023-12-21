The Weekender – Christmas Weekend Activities for Everyone!

2

Bring your family and friends on a short drive through the beauty of the lights at Riverside Park in Princeton. Tune your radio to 93.1 FM and listen to Christmas music as you drive slowly through the park.

The event is free; however, there will be volunteers on site collection non-perishable items for the Princeton Food Pantry as well as free will donations that will be split 50% to the volunteer organization, 25% to the Princeton Food Pantry and 25% to next year's Light Up Princeton event. This is a drive through event only. Please do not walk through the display.

NEW DAYS THIS YEAR! The display will be open Thursdays - Sundays only this year from 6-9 pm, November 25th-December 24th. The display will not be open Mondays, Tuesdays, or Wednesdays.