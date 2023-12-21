The Weekender – Christmas Weekend Activities for Everyone!
Welcome to the Weekender!
Make sure to spend time with family and friends this weekend, and The Weekender is ready to help out with this list of family-friendly activities.
Happy Holidays from The Weekender!
- 1
A Vocal Envy ChristmasThroughout Central MinnesotaJoin us Christmas weekend for an a cappella concert filled with holiday favorites! From classic cozy tunes to upbeat pop melodies, there is something for the whole family. Bring your loved ones and settle in for a musical set to liven your holiday!
Free will donations will support our venues and Vocal Envy 501c3.
- 12/21: St. Mary’s Help of Christians, St. Augusta 7:00 p.m.
- 12/22: First United Methodist Church, Sartell 7:00 p.m.
- 12/23: Holy Family Parish, Little Falls 2:00 p.m.
- 2
Light Up PrincetonRiverside Park - PrincetonBring your family and friends on a short drive through the beauty of the lights at Riverside Park in Princeton. Tune your radio to 93.1 FM and listen to Christmas music as you drive slowly through the park.The event is free; however, there will be volunteers on site collection non-perishable items for the Princeton Food Pantry as well as free will donations that will be split 50% to the volunteer organization, 25% to the Princeton Food Pantry and 25% to next year's Light Up Princeton event. This is a drive through event only. Please do not walk through the display.NEW DAYS THIS YEAR! The display will be open Thursdays - Sundays only this year from 6-9 pm, November 25th-December 24th. The display will not be open Mondays, Tuesdays, or Wednesdays.
- 3
Kid's Night at the Country Lights FestivalSartell Community CenterFriday, December 22nd, 5-7 pmGet ready to cozy up in your favorite pajamas and join us for a jolly movie night filled with holiday cheer and a side of delicious popcorn!While the festive mood fills the air, don't miss the golden opportunity to meet Santa and bid him farewell before he embarks on his journey back to the magical North Pole from 5:30-6:30.The enchanting event will take place inside the Sartell Community Center.But wait, the holiday spirit doesn't end there! Afterward, take a mesmerizing stroll through the dazzling lights of the Country Lights Festival adorning Lake Francis. It's the perfect way to immerse yourself in the joyous atmosphere and kick off the holiday weekend with pure fun and excitement!So mark your calendars and join us for this delightful night of celebration!
- 4
Mason Dixon Line's "Kickin Country Christmas"Pioneer Place on FifthFriday, December 22nd, at 7:30 pmA Kickin’ Country Christmas!As the supporting act for country music superstars Tanya Tucker, John Michael Montgomery, Tracy Byrd, Neil McCoy, Sawyer Brown, and more, Mason Dixon Line (MDL) has become known as the midwest’s premier country music outfit! Join MDL as they bring you an all-ages, family-friendly Christmas concert spectacular with all the ‘good times and good cheer’ of a Kickin’ Country Christmas! Armed with a stable of Christmas classics and favorites, a guaranteed good time will be had by all as MDL gets you into the Christmas Spirit with a show you’ll be talking about for years to come! Featuring: Frosty The Snowman, Honky Tonk Christmas, Run Run Rudolph, Silver Bells, Santa Looked A Lot Like Daddy, All I Want For Christmas Is A Real Good Tan, Winter Wonderland and MANY, MANY MORE
- 5
Drive-Through Light Display at Santa's Pioneer VilliageStearns County Pioneer GroundsCome drive through Santa’s Pioneer Village at the Stearns County Pioneer Club!Drive-Thru Light Display Hours:
Friday, Saturday & Sunday, December 2-31 – 5:00-10:00 pm
Monday, December 25 – 5:00-10:00 pm
Monday, January 1 – 5:00-10:00 pm