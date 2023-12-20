Two People Hurt In Crash Near Sauk Centre
GETTY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Sauk Centre Wednesday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 7:00 a.m. a car driven by 33-year-old Kyle Lieser of Sauk Centre was going south on Highway 71 and an SUV driven by 51-year-old Lisa Swenson of Brooten was going East on County Road 22 when they crashed in the intersection.
Lieser was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and Swenson was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
