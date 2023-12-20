Minnesota Fatal Work Injury Rates Steady in 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) - A total of 81 fatal work injuries were reported in Minnesota in 2022, according to the annual Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries. The number is just one higher than the number of fatal work injuries reported in 2021.

Get our free mobile app

Among the findings:

Agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting recorded the highest number of worker fatalities with 20. That’s nine more than in 2021.

Construction careers had the second-highest worker fatality reports. The 13 cases are five fewer than reported in 2021.

Administrative, support, waste management, and remediation services saw an increase in fatalities. The 12 reports were up from seven in 2021.

Educational and health services worker fatalities doubled to six in 2022.

Transportation incidents accounted for 27 fatalities including three incidents where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and a single aircraft incident.

Falls, slips, and trips were the second most frequent fatal work-related injury, reporting 18 incidents.

Men accounted for 67 of the 81 fatally injured workers in 2022.

Minnesota’s 2022 fatal injury rate is 2.8 fatalities per 100,000 full-time employees – unchanged from 2021.

Nationwide, there were 5,486 fatally injured workers in 2022, or 3.7 fatalities per 100,000 workers, up from a rate of 3.6 in 2021.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

https://thefw.com/oldest-disneyland-rides-1955-to-today/