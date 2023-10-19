THE WEEKENDER – A Perfect Fall Weekend – Indoors and Outside!

2

October 20th - 7:30 p.m. - Helgeson Learning Lab Theater in Waite Park

From the GREAT Theatre website:

You’re seven years old. Mom’s in the hospital. Dad says she’s ‘done something stupid’. She finds it hard to be happy. So you start to make a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world. Everything that’s worth living for.

#1. Ice cream.

#2. Water fights.

#3. Staying up past your bedtime and being allowed to watch TV.

You leave it on her pillow, hoping. And you add to the list throughout your life.

Directed by Traci Sprague & starring Chris Hayhurst, this show brings a heartwarming, gorgeous, and self-aware look at the very serious topic of suicide and how it has a rippling long-lasting impression on the people left in the wake.

For more information, and for tickets, find the details here!