THE WEEKENDER – A Perfect Fall Weekend – Indoors and Outside!
Welcome to "THE WEEKENDER"! Enjoy the weekend, you never know how many nice weekends we have left before the snow falls. This weekend, a mix of indoor and outdoor fun for adults and families all packed into St. Cloud.
Enjoy "THE WEEKENDER"!
Comedians Ali Sultan & Jeff PfoserParamount Center for the Arts
October 21, 2023, 7:30 pm
From the Paramount Center for the Arts website:
Ali is a crowd-pleasing comic who is great at engaging and connecting with the audience. Ali became the first Yemeni American to make a television network debut on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”. Ali’s has two current comedy specials and can be viewed on Wanda Skyes' “Unprotected Sets” on Epix and Dry Bar Comedy.
Jeff Pfoser owns two minivans, enjoys top-shelf root beer, and prefers eating breakfast food for dinner. A Stand-Up! Records recording artist, he’s appeared in the Boston Comedy Festival, the Fargo Comedy Festival, Minneapolis’ 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festivals, and Mexico’s Akumal Comedy Festivals.
For more information and tickets, find the website here!
"Every Brilliant Thing"Helgeson Learning Lab Theater
October 20th - 7:30 p.m. - Helgeson Learning Lab Theater in Waite Park
From the GREAT Theatre website:
You’re seven years old. Mom’s in the hospital. Dad says she’s ‘done something stupid’. She finds it hard to be happy. So you start to make a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world. Everything that’s worth living for.
#1. Ice cream.
#2. Water fights.
#3. Staying up past your bedtime and being allowed to watch TV.
You leave it on her pillow, hoping. And you add to the list throughout your life.
Directed by Traci Sprague & starring Chris Hayhurst, this show brings a heartwarming, gorgeous, and self-aware look at the very serious topic of suicide and how it has a rippling long-lasting impression on the people left in the wake.
For more information, and for tickets, find the details here!
Cory Davies – LiveVeranda Lounge
October 20th & 21st - 8:00 p.m. - The Veranda Lounge at Pioneer Place on Fifth
From Visit St. Cloud:
From central Indiana, Cory Davies is a singer/songwriter who carries with him decades of songs honed from the campfires of Bill Monroe’s Bean Blossom to the mean streets of Fountain Square in Indianapolis. With a mix of bluegrass, blues, and Americana roots, Cory shares the songs of his land and life with his acoustic guitar and harmonica. Playing both Friday (20th) & Saturday (21st)!!
For more information, find the details here!
Rhyze Presents: Freaky FridayRed Carpet Keller Bar
October 20th & 21st - 9:00p.m. - Red Carpet Keller Bar
It's an electric dance music party! Two nights of the best dance music. The nightly lineup:
1 – 1:45 – Mukwa
12 – 1 – OPTNS x Tudder
11 – 12 – Smyler x ATG
10 – 11 – TreyFlipz
9 – 10 – Jaction
Sensory Friendly Morning at Stoney Brook FarmsStoney Brook Farm
Saturday, October 21 at 8:30 am
From Stoney Brook Farm's Facebook Page:
A quiet, slower-paced morning at Harvest Fun Days and our Pumpkin Patch! Sensory-friendly environment for you and your family.
For family, caregivers, and individuals we are offering a morning from the crowds. Hoping to provide a quiet, less-stimulating atmosphere! We will be opening early
*food trucks will not open until 10 am
*regular admission rates apply