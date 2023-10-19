Most Minnesotans Think Their Recipes Are Cookbook-Worthy
Got cooking skillz? Got gooder cooking skillz than everyone else?
Are you also a little overconfident about said cooking skillz?
Calm down, next Rachael Ray (swoon!). You're not the only one.
Two-thirds of us honestly believe that we have family recipes worthy of an appearance in a best-selling cookbook. Three-quarters of us plan to pass recipes down to the next generation.
I guess the other 25% plan to take their recipes with them to the grave.
My best culinary creations tend to be a form of booyah; I'll take what I have immediately available/about to expire and toss it into a skillet. 9 out of 10 times I accidentally make something delicious with no memory of what I included. For some reason, it usually includes chickpeas.
With the holidays coming way sooner than I'd like (except Halloween), family recipes will be unearthed and enjoyed. I do love that part of November and December: my gut is absolute proof.
I poke fun about folks believing that their recipes are cookbook-worthy; of course they are. If they're being enjoyed, they're worthy! Make your own family cookbook, and pass that baby down to the next generation that'll lose it within a week.
H/T: SWNSdigital