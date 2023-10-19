Most Minnesotans Think Their Recipes Are Cookbook-Worthy

Got cooking skillz? Got gooder cooking skillz than everyone else?

Are you also a little overconfident about said cooking skillz?

Calm down, next Rachael Ray (swoon!). You're not the only one.

Get our free mobile app

2006 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour Seriously: sahWOOON! (Frederick M. Brown / Stringer via Getty Images) loading...

Two-thirds of us honestly believe that we have family recipes worthy of an appearance in a best-selling cookbook. Three-quarters of us plan to pass recipes down to the next generation.

I guess the other 25% plan to take their recipes with them to the grave.

Youll pry my pot roast recipe out of my cold dead han-*dies* Photo by Danie Franco on Unsplash) You'll pry my pot roast recipe out of my cold, dead han-*dies* (Photo by Danie Franco on Unsplash) loading...

My best culinary creations tend to be a form of booyah; I'll take what I have immediately available/about to expire and toss it into a skillet. 9 out of 10 times I accidentally make something delicious with no memory of what I included. For some reason, it usually includes chickpeas.

Chick WHATS?! (Photo by Karim MANJRA on Unsplash) Chick WHATS?! (Photo by Karim MANJRA on Unsplash) loading...

With the holidays coming way sooner than I'd like (except Halloween), family recipes will be unearthed and enjoyed. I do love that part of November and December: my gut is absolute proof.

I poke fun about folks believing that their recipes are cookbook-worthy; of course they are. If they're being enjoyed, they're worthy! Make your own family cookbook, and pass that baby down to the next generation that'll lose it within a week.

H/T: SWNSdigital

Bits O Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies

Val's in St. Cloud Looks the Same as it Did in 1987