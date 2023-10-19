Awesome: My Big Mic Audition for MN Gophers Women’s Basketball!

On Wednesday (10/18/23), I had the opportunity to audition for a position that hasn't been open in 26 years: the public address announcer for Minnesota Golden Gopher Women's basketball.

Jim Burns - the legend retiring from the best seat in the house - made the announcement at the beginning of October. When I saw the announcement that the U of M was looking for a new voice...I hesitated. Sure, I've announced high school and junior college sports for a quarter century (on and off), but the University of freaking Minnesota? No way.

Then I said an expletive. Out loud. Several times. I charged up my iPad, downloaded the audition script, recorded three takes, and submitted the third take.

I figured that it'd go the same way as when I auditioned for the same job with the Minnesota Timberwolves: my hope would hang on a thread for a bit before getting the "we regret to inform you" email.

Except that email was a "Congratulations! We'd like to invite you to audition in-person!" instead.

Ope.

I loaded up on ibuprofen, grabbed my cane, and headed down to Williams Arena for the audition.

I was greeted by a pair of students and escorted to the warm-up room. Walking past signs that read, "Authorized Personnel Only", is always a trip; especially when I'm not tackled by security after doing so.

I honestly hadn't been that nervous in years. I waited for about 10 minutes before the student returned to escort me to the arena.

Now I tell you hhhhwhat (#HankHill), walking into The Barn was magical. It was completely empty, save for the three staff members I was auditioning for. I was given the rundown for what they were looking for, then given a test run (test talk?) to get acclimated to the GIANT REVERBERATIONS OF AN EMPTY ARENA.

Cool!

Get our free mobile app

I made notes in my audition script (name pronunciations, where to stop, etc), and let 'er rip. My nerves mellowed out after the first paragraph. I got through the audition without stumbling, and was even complimented on my "growl". Years of rock radio and rock bands finally paid off!

As of this writing, I haven't heard if I'll be moving on to the final round. Making it past the first round was cool enough, now I really hope to make the final round. I gave it my best effort, so it's up to the U, now. Enjoy the gallery below!

Choad's MN Gopher Women's Basketball P.A. Announcer Audition It took forever to get to and was over before I knew it

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker