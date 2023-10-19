Jury Finds Eden Valley Man Guilty of Sexually Assaulting Boy
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County jury has found an Eden Valley man guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage boy.
After a two-day jury trial this week, 35-year-old Jessee Kuhns was convicted on one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 16-17-years-old while being more than three years older than the victim.
According to the criminal complaint, Kuhns was a registered predatory offender who was in a position of power over the 16-year-old boy and used that power to manipulate the boy into agreeing to sex acts with him.
The sexual assault occurred in April 2022 at Kuhns's home.
The boy told investigators that he didn't know what to do because he didn't want to see Kuhns get mad and that he had seen Kuhns have angry outbursts before.
Court records allege after the assault took place, Kuhns told the boy not to say anything because he was already on a "list".
Kuhns is being held without bail until he is sentenced on January 23rd.
