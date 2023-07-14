Escape to Margaritaville Next Week at The Ledge

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Parrotheads unite!

The best of Jimmy Buffet is featured in a new musical at the Ledge Amphitheater next week.

Get our free mobile app

The cast and crew of “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” will move onto the stage this weekend for final rehearsals, and director Lydia Wagner says she’s excited to see the final product come together.

We get less than a week to practice on The Ledge stage, which is very exciting and scary, so we get to use the space starting on Saturday. I know from my vantage point, I can't wait to start to see all of these elements come together.

Featuring songs from Jimmy Buffett’s library, the show follows the story of a hotel singer and a bartender as they fall in love with two career-minded tourists. Wagner says fans of Jimmy Buffett will find a mix of familiar songs and new treatments.

You can expect a lot of your favorite Jimmy Buffett songs like “Cheeseburger In Paradise”, “Volcano”, and then maybe some songs that you're hearing in a new way or for the first time, like “Son of a Sailor” (and) “Pirate Looks at 40”. It's a really great show.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” runs next Tuesday through Thursday at 8:00 pm. For ticket information, find the details here.

Get our free mobile app

READ RELATED ARTICLES