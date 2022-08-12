Holly Ball 2022 – Silver Linings
Each year, with the exception of the last two, Holly Ball has a live and in-person event at River's Edge Convention Center.
This year, the plan is to have it back and in person. If you go to their Facebook page, you will find this statement.
As we continue to prioritize the health, safety, and superior experience of our guests, all Holly Ball attendees will have reserved seats available to them for the entire evening through our expanded event space. After enjoying a fabulous dinner and brief program, the rest of the evening’s activities will come to life around you with dancing, entertainment, late-night snacks, a quieter lounge area and more!
If you have attended Holly Ball in previous years, you know that there is a dinner and program event, then there is the the dancing, silent auction, bar and snacks event. This will be slightly different as we all still deal with some health concerns. The idea is to still have an event that supports CentraCare Hospice, Coborn Cancer Center and Child Advocacy Center but possibly on a smaller, or slightly different scale.
Mark your calendars for December 3 for Holly Ball 2022. There will be more details coming in the next couple of weeks and months.