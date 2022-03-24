The Best Time to Ice Fish in Central MN is Now

Ice conditions are still stable on most Central Minnesota lakes despite the stretch of 50s and 60 degree weather earlier this week. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says the local ice conditions have stabilized with 30 and 40 degree temperatures for much of this week and 30s and 40s forecasted for the weekend. Schmitt says there is plenty of ice in most locations with approximately 2 1/2 to 3 feet which allows enough to bring 4 wheelers/ATVs onto the ice. He says he hasn't seen honeycombing ice conditions yet in Central Minnesota. Schmitt says ice conditions in northern Minnesota improved quite a bit with the warmer weather and rain because that helped eliminate some of the snow pack. He says folks are running 4-wheelers on northern Minnesota now where they couldn't 10 days ago.

Schmitt says he continues to have success fishing crappies and bluegills in Central Minnesota. He is finding them just under the ice and in shallow water at 6 to 8 feet. Schmitt says fish are more active now because everything is coming back to life. He says fish spawn in the spring so they are feeding heavily right now in preparation for the spawn. Schmitt says you can find panfish in the bays. He says all fish are super aggressive especially bigger fish.

Schmitt says many Minnesotans have been fishing the rivers already this year. He says many people are ready to move on to open water. Schmitt says the Mississippi River by Red Wing has been a hot spot for early spring open water fishing.

Listen to my conversation this week with Glen Schmitt below.