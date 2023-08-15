St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash on Interstate 94 in Wright County

ALBERTVILLE (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 94 in Albertville.

Thirty-three-year-old Chad Gruenberg was driving his car when it went into the ditch. He was taken to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

State Troopers say alcohol may have been involved in the crash.

READ RELATED ARTICLES