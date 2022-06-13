Thank You, Sartell!

With the price of gas food entertainment everything rising exponentially lately, my family has really been focusing on free (or close to free) entertainment this summer.

We have checked out the bike rodeo in Sartell, the new playground in Sauk Rapids, hit up Family Fun Days in Waite Park... it's been a blast! As it turns out, you don't HAVE to spend a bunch of money to have a memorable outing with the family!

This past weekend we went to Sartell's Summerfest, a full day of activities for kids and adults. We started with the parade in the morning, which was great!

The parade route was absolutely packed despite a threat of rain and the parade itself was really fun with fire trucks, local businesses and dancing entertaining us for about an hour. Also, my kid wants me to point out that there was candy. LOTS of candy.

After the parade we packed up our folding chairs and headed to Sartell's City Hall for a really awesome setup that featured multiple bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, food and more! One really nice touch was having MULTIPLE booths for face painting and balloons... typically there is just one of each which results in long lines.

I'm not a street dance kinda guy but everyone I talk to says it was an absolute blast. We saw the fireworks (well, partially thanks to some giant selfish trees) and they look unreal as well.

All in all, I am grateful to live in Central Minnesota for many reasons, not the least of which is the wide array of options for entertainment in the summer. Thanks, Sartell!