Stearns County to Hold Public Hearing on Transportation Sales Tax
ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County commissioners will be asked to set a public hearing Tuesday to consider extending the Local Option Transportation Sales Tax.
The 0.25% sales tax has been collected to fund additional road construction projects over the last four-and-a-half years. It's set to expire at the end of December.
The county's highway department held several public meetings both virtual and in-person and has received several emails and comments by phone. County Engineer Jodi Teich says while the comments varied in support and opposition, a common thread was that if it is to be extended, it should be re-evaluated after five years.
The public hearing is expected to be set for the July 19th meeting.
