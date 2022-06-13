Sartell Officials To Consider Hotel Study As Tourism Grows

SARTELL -- As Sartell continues to grow into a year-around youth sports destination members of Everything Sartell, otherwise know as the CVB, have discussed the desire to bring another hotel into the community.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will consider approving a hotel study, which will help determine whether an additional hotel is sustainable.

Get our free mobile app

City Engagement Director Nikki Sweeter says from a tourism standpoint, it would be beneficial to have another place for visitors to stay.

Our current hotel in town, The AmericInn, has been a great community partner, but they just don't have enough room to accommodate the increase demand. With weddings, tournaments and other events taking place throughout the year, they can only do what they have availability for.

The study would determine the most successful sites for a hotel based on traffic counts, general location, and neighboring businesses/parks.

If approved, the cost for the study would be for $8,000 and would be paid from the Economic Development Fund.