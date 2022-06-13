Heat Advisory Issued for Tuesday

UNDATED -- Sherburne County is included in a Heat Advisory that has been issued for Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says it will be in effect from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The Heat Index is expected to be around 100 in St. Cloud on Tuesday with actual highs around 93 degrees.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

Thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front after midnight Tuesday night, with a few severe storms possible.

There will be two possible rounds of thunderstorms and severe weather Wednesday. The first will come in the morning with the remnants of any storms we see Tuesday night. The second will be the afternoon, but this will be dependent on the location of the cold front by the afternoon, with severe possible along and ahead of it.