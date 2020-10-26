Tech Soccer Coach Dan Stoterau [PODCAST]

The Tech Tiger boys soccer team took home the Section 8A championship with a 3-0 win over Pelican Rapids Saturday in Alexandria. The Tigers finished the season 12-1-2.

First year head coach Dan Stoterau joined WJON Monday to recap the season, discuss playing a full slate of rivals leading up to the section championship, whether he would have liked to have seen the grassroots state tourney proceed, what next year's team will look like and more.

