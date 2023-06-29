Target Field Debuts “Colachup” on July 4th

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - If you’re planning to take in the Twins – Royals game on the fourth of July, you’ll be one of the first to try “colachup”.

Pepsi has teamed with the Minnesota Twins to debut the new topping for your game-day hotdog.

Developed by the Culinary Institute of America, colachup is Pepsi-flavored ketchup that officials say includes smoked tomatoes, onions, ketchup, and a spice blend of cinnamon, thyme, oregano, and paprika.

Colachup will debut at Target Field, as well as the home stadiums of the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees, and Detroit Tigers, but there are no firm dates on when, or if, it will be released to the public.

