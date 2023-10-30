SUV Rear-Ends Truck in St. Michael – Driver Sent to Hospital
ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) - An SUV rear-ended a semi in St. Michael this morning.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 241 at 10:14.
Officials say the 2022 Freightliner straight truck driven by 41-year-old Brandon Westlie of Lonsdale, Minnesota came to a stop and a 2007 Chrysler Aspen driven by 51-year-old Rhonda Brtek of Buffalo rear-ended the truck.
Brtek was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Redhead Creamery Plans Expansion - Distillery
- Minnesota Sheriff Warns of Nationwide Equipment Sales Scam
- Early Soybean Crop Looks Good