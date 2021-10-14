Supply Chain Issues Expected to Impact Christmas Shopping

UNDATED -- Start your Christmas shopping now, that's the message heading into this holiday season.

John Hauslauden with the Minnesota Truckers Association says worker shortages continue to drive transportation supply chain issues:

This is a systemic problem that's been with us for years and it's just really growing worse. If you take a look right now, Minnesota is short, well..... over 31-hundred truck drivers.

Hauslauden says the Minnesota Center for Transportation Excellence says:

We are going to need about 61-thousand drivers over the next five years, just to keep even.

President Biden's Administration announced this week that the White House would work with the private sector to start solving some of the biggest snarls, providing incentives to increase their trucking, docks, and warehouse hours in an effort to move things through the system more quickly.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

