Drought Conditions Slowly Improving Across Minnesota

UNDATED -- The drought conditions in Minnesota haven't budged much in recent weeks, but it is improving slightly.

U. S. Drought Monitor

The U.S. Drought Monitor says 12 percent of the state has had normal moisture levels which is up from 10 percent a week ago.

Eighty-eight percent of the state is still at least abnormally dry, which is an improvement of 90 percent last week.

And, at least 65 percent of the state is at least still in a moderate drought, better than 67 percent a week ago.

Here in St. Cloud, the National Weather Service says we've officially had 4.75 inches of rain so far this fall, which is a half-inch above normal.

But, for the year-to-date, we've had 21 inches of precipitation, which is nearly four inches below normal.

