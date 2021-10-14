FireFest Announces 2022 Dates!

If you're a fan of country music and Minnesota summers, then mark your calendars for July 23rd, 2022!

They updated their official Facebook page writing, "we are excited to announce that FireFest is going to happen in 2022! We can't wait to see everyone next summer! Follow all our socials for all the latest updates!"

They haven't mentioned anything about possible headliners for next summer, but we know they'll be good.

This past summer Dustin Lynch headlined along with performances from Jo Dee Messina, Jordan Davis, Blackhawk and Aaron Clafton. It was a really fun night out at the Cold Spring Brewing Company Distribution Center.

There's no word on when ticket on-sale will be for next year's event. But, save the date and follow FireFest on their socials for all the latest info.

Since the 'save the date' was published online it's been shared and reacted to dozens of times by excited fans.

Christina Pelkey wrote, "mark it on your calendars!! Kendra you don't like country but you'd have sooo much fun!"

Autumn Schmitz said, "ON my birthday this time. Better be someone good".

Becky Schmitz put in a request, "Please do Luke Combs please".

Caitlyn Pontes simply tagged a friend, "we goin!".

It's safe to say we're ready for you FireFest! Bring it on!

