Former Tutor Pleads Guilty to Having Sex With Junior High Girl
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to having sex with a 14-year-old girl he was tutoring.
The incidents took place in the spring of 2019 at North Junior High School when Leroy Moore was 19-years-old.
Moore, now 22, has pleaded guilty to 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 13-15-years-old and being in a position of authority.
Court records show Moore was working as a tutor/coach for Dreamline, a youth-development program partnering with the St. Cloud Area School District.
Interviews with the girl and with Moore confirmed the sex took place inside a Dreamline classroom at the school on two separate occasions in March of 2019. According to the complaint, Moore said he first kissed the girl in the hallway. He then told investigators he took her out of class and to the Dreamline classroom where he locked the door and had intercourse with the victim. He said they had sex again the following week.
Moore will be sentenced on January 4th.
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs