Strong Winds, Blowing Snow Result in Numerous Crashes

UNDATED -- The strong winds Tuesday, especially in western Minnesota, caused blowing snow resulting in crashes.

The Minnesota State Patrol says they responded to 59 crashes statewide from 1:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. Six people were hurt in those crashes.

There were also 92 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch along with five semis that jackknifed.

State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says Highway 210 between Breckenridge and Fergus Falls opened early Wednesday morning. The travel advisory in west-central Minnesota has been lifted, but there is still blowing snow and roads are partially covered. He says troopers are still attending to several vehicles that are in the ditches and medians.