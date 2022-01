Prep Wrestling Update – January 18th

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

BECKER BULLDOGS

NO. 3AA

Kaden Nicolas 113 No. 6

Landen Kujawa 126 No. 9

Mason Doucette 152 No. 10

Tyson Ricker 182 No. 9

Dylan Kolby 220 No. 4

Bryce Kuschel 285 No. 10

The Bulldogs defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference, Section 6AA rival their neighbors Monticello 65-7 (12-2). The Bulldogs had a very good team performance with 236.5 points and sixteen place winners to earn the championship at the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa “Jaguar” Invitational. Bennett Kujawa (106/11-4, Nolan Jurek (113/6-9), Kaden Nicolas (120/6-9), Ethan Anderson (145/13-5, Tyson Ricker (182/173) and Bryce Kuschel (285/16-3 all earned championships. Landen Kujawa (126/13-4), Drew May (132/12-8), Mason Doucette (152/14-6), Ryan Nelson (170/2-2) and Joe Goth (195/6-5) all earned second place. Ryan Boeckes (132), Owen Angel (145/13-4) and Adam Jurek (160/13-6) all earned third place and Nolan Muellner (126) earned fourth place. The Bulldogs defeated a pair of foes at their home triangular; they defeated Section 6AA Sauk Rapids-Rice 81-0. They defeated Mississippi 8 Conference rival Chisago Lakes 72-3. Bennett Kujawa (106), Nolan Jurek (113), Kaden Nicolas (120), Landen Kujawa (126), Drew May (132), Ethan Duncombe (138), Ethan Anderson (145) Mason Doucette (152), Adam Jurek (160), Ryan Nelson (170), Tyson Ricker (182), Joe Goth (220) and Byrce Kusche (285) all went 2-0.

BECKER 81 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 0

106 Bennett Kujawa (BEC) Fall Carter Pesta (SRR) 4:08

113 Nolan Jurek (BEC) Fall Logan Culbertson (SRR) 1:49

120 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Won by Forfeit

126 Landen Kujawa (BEC) Fall Jack Barz (SRR) 3:00

132 Drew May (BEC) Dec. Brayden Ness (SRR) 6-4

138 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Won b Forfeit

145 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Fall Ethan Anderson (SRR) 1:34

152 Mason Doucette (BEC) Fall Kieran Hixson (SRR) 2:18

160 Adam Jurek (BEC) Won by Forfeit

170 Ryan Nelson (BEC) Fall Graham Doherty (SRR) 3:14

182 Tyson Ricker (BEC) Won by Forfeit

195 Dylan Weber (BEC) Won by Forfeit

220 Joe Goth (BEC) Won by Forfeit

285 Bryce Kuschel (BEC) Won by Forfeit

BECKER 72 CHISAGO LAKES 3

106 Bennett (BEC) Won by Forfeit

113 Nolan Jurek (BEC) Won by Forfeit

120 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Maj. Dec. Owen Morley (CL) 9-1

126 Landen Kujawa (BEC) Fall Riley Palmer (CL) 1:46

132 Drew May (BEC) Fall Braxton Bender-Ehilke (CL) :41

138 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Maj. Dec. Andrew Novack (CL) 10-2

145 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Maj. Dec. Hayden Trupe (CL) 15-5

152 Mason Doucette (BEC) Brycen Morley (CL) 1:50

160 Adam Jurek (BEC) Won by Forfeit

170 Ryan Nelson (BEC) Won by Forfeit

182 Tyson Ricker (BEC) Won by Forfeit

195 Logan Bender (CL) Dec. Dylan Weber (BEC) 6-4

220 Joe Goth (BEC) Fall Chuck Gillman (CL) 3:37

285 Bryce Kushel (BEC) Won by Forfeit

FOLEY FALCONS

No. 12AA

Cyler Ruhoff 106 No. 9

Levi Jacobson 126 No. 4

Elijah Novak 285 No. 1

The Falcons split their duals a pair of foes at the Aitkin “Gobblers” Triangular. They defeated Class A Lean and Mean Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 52-25 (9-5). They were defeated by AA Lean and Mean Section 7AA rival Aitkin on criteria 35-34 (6-8). Evan Miller (145), Colton Rothfork (220) and Elijah Novak (285) all went 2-0. The Falcons defeated Granite Conference rival Little Falls 47-20 (9-5). The Falcons earned fifth place at the St. Cloud Crush “Kiffmeyer” Duals. They were short a few of their wrestlers, they did defeat Sauk Rapids-Rice 54-14. They were defeated by No. 7AAA ranked Willmar 47-21 and AAA Lean and Mean St. Cloud Crush 37-28. Elijah Novak (285/27-0) and Alex Jennissen (145/15-6) both were 3-0. Wyatt Wall (113/9-7), Cole Rudnitski (152/12/7) and Josiah Peterson (182/19-6 all went 2-1.

AITKIN 35 FOLEY 34 (Criteria) 106 Hunter Wilhelmi (FOL) Won by Forfeit

113 John Pelarski (AITK) Dec. Wyatt Wall (FOL) 8-2

120 Kyle Hacker (AITK) Fall Tyler Wilhelmi (FOL) 1:24

126 Nathan Trotter (AITK) Maj. Dec.. Blake Herbst (FOL) 9-1

132 Kenny Erickson (AITK) Fall Kyler Benson (FOL) 1:07

138 Marshall Larson (AITK) Fall Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) 1:44

145 Evan Miller (FOL) Won by Forfeit

152 Carson Kullhem (AITK) Dec. Alex Jennissen (FOL) 10-6

160 Jacob Williams (AITK) Dec. Cole Rudnitski (FOL) 9-4

170 Jack Grell (AITK) Dec. Zack Jennissen (FOL) 7-3

182 Josiah Peterson (FOL) Fall Daniel Decent (AITK) 3:05

195 Aiden Micholski (FOL) Maj. Dec. Zachary Leitinger (AITK) 16-7

220 Colton Rothfork (FOL) Fall Nathan Stifter (AITK) 5:12

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Won by Forfeit

FOLEY 52 BERTHA-HEWTTI/VERNDALE/PARKERS PRAIRIE 25 106 Orran Hart (BHVPP) Dec. Hunter Wilhelmi (FOL) 7-4

113 Wyatt Wall (FOL) Fall Justin Olson (BHVP) 2:44

120 Bennet Arceneau (BHVPP) Fall Tyler Wilhelmi (FOL) 3:12

126 Evan Jares (BHVPP) Fall Blake Herbst (FOL) 1:28

132 David Revering (BHVPP) Fall Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) 1:41

138 Reese Thompson (BHVPP) Maj. Dec. Kyler Benson (FOL) 9-0

145 Evan Miller (FOL) Maj. Dec. Blake Sumstad (BHVPP)14-2

152 Alex Jennissen (FOL) Fall Holden Truax (BHVPP) 3:23

160 Joseph Thorsten (FOL) Won by Forfeit

170 Chance Jones (FOL) Fall Justin Koehn (BHVPP) :19

182 Wyatt Harris (FOL) Won by Forfeit

195 Andy Boettcher (FOL) Won by Forfeit

220 Colton Rothfork (FOL) Fall Braden Shamp (BHVP) :46

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Won by Forfeit

ROCORI SPARTANS

Austin Moscho 152 No. 4

The Spartans earned third place a the Howard-Lake-Waverly-Winsted “Laker” Invitational with 119.5 points and eight medal winners. Austin Moscho (152/22-3) earned the championship medal. Evan Moscho (145/15-6), Matthew Goebel (195/15-5) and Grady Minnerath (220/17-7) all earned second place medals. Mason Orth (182/16-4) earned third place, Jack Major (126/16-9) and Luke Hemmesch (138/12-4) both earned fourth place and Nathan Soldner (145/7-2) took sixth place.

ALBANY HUSKIES

Jacob Adrian 285 No. 6

The Huskies split duals at their home triangular, they defeated Granite Ridge Conference rival Milaca-Faith Christian 54-22 (10-4). They were defeated by No. 7A ranked Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 51-24 (4-9) Nathan Kollman, Mason Geise, Devin Hansen and DeClan Crumley all went 2-0. The Huskies earned third place a the Alexandria “Big Ole” Invitational with 109 points and nine place winners. DeClan Crumley (195/20-8) and Jacob Adrian (285/18-3) both earned championship medals. Petyon Krumrei (160/18-8), Hunter Tate (170/8-4) and Devin Hansen (132/21-7) all earned second place medals. Owen Carlson (126/12-8 earned third place, Joesph Schmitt (138/15-12) earned fourth place, Ean Hansen (113/6-14) and Spencer Kollmann (145/9-10) both sixth place. The Huskies split their duals; they defeated Granite Ridge Conference rival Milaca 52-18 (10-4) and they were defeated by No. 7A ranked ACGC 51-24 at the home triangular. Nathan Kollmann, Mason Geise, Devin Hansen and DEClan Crumley all went 2-0.

ALBANY 54 MILACA-FAITH CHRISTIAN 22

106 Nathan Kollmann (ALB) Fall Cole Hawker (MFC) 3:48

113 Lincoln Starr (MFC) Won by Forfeit

120 Mason Geise (ALB) Won by Forfeit

126 Owen Carlson (ALB) Fall Nicholas Reese (MFC) 3:14

132 Devin Hansen (ALB) Fall Chase Van Donsel (MFC) 1:16

138 Jack Schoenborn (MFC) Maj. Dec. Joseph Schmitt (ALB) 13-1

145 Spencer Kollmann (ALB) Fall Seth Noack (MFC) 1:48

152 Cole Moulzolf (ALB) Won by Forfeit

160 Petyon Krumrei (ALB) Dec. Jack Nord (MFC) 9-7

170 Hunter Tate (ALB) Fall Gage Narr (MFC) 1:38

182 Jack Hanson (MFC) Won by Forfeit

195 Declan Crumley (ALB) Fall Hunter Bockoven (MFC) :59

220 Jacob Adrian (ALB) Dec. Colbee Zens (MFC) 7-4

285 Logan Ash (MFC) Won by Forfeit

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Vance Barz 113 No. 4

Cole Ackerman 170 No. 8

The Storm split their duals at the Becker triangular; they defeated Chisago Lakes 40-39 on criteria. They were defeated by the No. 3AA ranked Becker 81-0. The Storm were defeated in three duals at the St. Cloud Crush “Kiffmeyer” duals. They lost to AAA Lean and Mean Cambridge 63-9 and to No. 10AA ranked New Prague 66-10 and by No. 12AA ranked Foley 54-14. Brayden Ness (132) went 3-0 at the Kiffmeyer duals.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

Class A No. 3A

Mark Schiefelbein 113 No. 10

Gavin Winter 126 No. 4

Logan Kuseske 160 No. 10

Ashton Hanan 170 No. 2

Carter Holtz 182 No. 1

Haden Rosenow 195 No. 9

Ace Meyer 285 No. 10

The Cubs were without several of their wrestlers at the Alexandria “Big Ole” Invitational, they did earn second place with 123 points. They earned ten medals, with Lucas Jurek (138/15-6), and Carter Holtz (182/20-2) earning championship medals. Jack Bollman (120/13-5) earned second place, Blake Brutger (132/14-9), Nick Bowen (195/8-6) and Ace Meyer (285/15-7) all earned third place. Connor Carlson (106/6-9), Logan Kuseske (152/17-8) and Hank Meyer (160/14-8) all earned fourth place and James Schiefelbein (132) took sixth place.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

Tucker Simmons 106 No. 8

Alex Diederich 126 No. 6

Will Gorecki 132 No. 6

Sawyer Simmons 145 No. 9

Jacob Leibold 152 No. 3

Gabe Gorecki 170 No. 6

Jeremy Mugg 285 No. 5

The Royals defeated a pair of Section 7A rivals at their home triangular; they defeated Central Minnesota Conference rival Holdingford (39-25/8-6) and Deer River (61-15/11-3). Alex Diederich (126/18-3), Will Gorecki (132/9-4), Jacob Lieobold (152/160/22-1), Gabe Gorecki (170/18-2), Hunter Novitzki (182//13-9), Bryce Holm (220/21-4) and Jeremy Mugg (285/21-4) all went 2-0.

ROYALTON-UPSALA 39 HOLDINGFORD 25

106 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Dec. Tucker Simmons (R/U) 4-0

113 Lane Olson (R/U) Dec. Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) 9-7 OT

120 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Bryce Binek (R/U) 9-1

126 Alex Diederich (R/U) Tech. Fall Evan Petron (HOLD) 3:29

132 Will Gorecki (R/U) Dec. Simon Boeckman (HOLD) 11-4

138 Drew Lange (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Brady Yourczek (R/U) 11-3

145 Will Pilarski (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Nick Leibold (R/U) 10-2

152 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Maj. Dec. Jaxon Barkowicz (HOL) 15-5

160 Kolton Harren (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Jake Leners (HOLD) 10-2

170 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Fall Taylor Runge (HOLD) 3:05

182 Hunter Novitzki (R/U) Fall Evan Lichy (HOLD) 3:56

195 Sam Harren (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

220 Bryce Holm (R/U) Fall Jaden Barkowicz (HOLD) 1:34

285 Jeremy Mugg (R/U) Won by Forfeit

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS 61 DEER RIVER 15

106 Tucker Simmons (R/U) Fall Cahries Ikola (DR) 3:37

113 Tate Evans (DR) Fall Parker Dietman (R/U) 3:11

120 Bryce Binek (R/U) Tech. Fall Preston Reed (DR) 5:15

126 Alex Diederich (R/U) Fall Dylan Gielen (DR) 1:52

132 Will Gorecki (R/U) Tech. Fall Wyatt Gullickson (DR) 4:15

138 Brady Yourczek (R/U) Fall Pita Tundonu (DR) 1:38

145 Tygh Gullickson (DR) Dec. Sawyer Simmons (R/U) 5-3 OT

152 NIck Leibold (R/U) Fall Ben Storie (DR) 3:44

160 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Fall Jared Perrington (DR) :57

170 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Fall Austin Mundt (DR) 1:55

182 Hunter Novitzki (RU) Dec. Gus Thompson (DR) 4-3

195 Jojo Thompson (DR) Fall Max Lange (R/U) 1:02

220 Bryce Holm (R/U) Fall Lee Perrington (DR) :49

285 Jeremy Mugg (R/U) Won by Forfeit

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

Wyatt Novitzki 106 No. 10

William Pilarski 145 No. 10

Sam Harren 195 No. 7

The Huskers went 1-1 at the Royalton-Upsala “Royals” Triangular; they defeated Section 7A rival Deer River 62-16 (11-3). They were defeated by No. 4A ranked Royalton-Upsala 39-25 (6-8). Wyatt Novitzki (106/11-3), Masyn Patrick (120/126/12-3), Drew Lange (138/11-5), Will Pilarski (145/8-2) Kolton Harren (160) and Sam Harren (195/10-1) all went 2-0. The Huskers were with out several of their wrestlers at the Howard Lake/Waverly-Winsted “Laker” Tournament. They did earn three medals with Drew Lange (138/18-5) and Sam Harren (195/16-1) both earning championship medals and Evan Petron (120/10-10) taking sixth place. The Huskers went 3-0 at the Ogilvie “Lions” Quadrangular; the defeated two Section 7A rivals Ogilvie 42-26 and WHAN 54-26. They also defeated AA Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson 40-36. They held out several as they had a tri on Thursday night and a tournament on Saturday. Evan Petron (120, Drew Lange (138/145), and Sam Harren (195) all went 3-0. Noah Perowitz (113), Maverick Novitzki (138/145), Jaxon Bartkowitz (152) all went 2-1 Special Note: Sam Harren 12th 195 won his 100th Career Match. The Huskers freshman team won the state championship with big wins over Staples-Motley 49-18, Cambridge-Isanti 56-20, Jackson County Central 51-15 and Dilworth-Glendon-Felton 45-25. Wyatt Novitzki, Wyatt Pilarski, Masyn Patrick, Simon Boeckman, Jaxon Bartkowicz and Luke Biniek all went 4-0. Will Pilarski and Toby Philipp both went 3-1 and Parker Westbrock went 2-1.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 62 DEER RIVER 16

106 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Fall Charles Ikola (DR) 2:43

113 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Dec. Tate Evans (DR) 9-7

120 Evan Petron (HOLD)Fall Preston Reed (DR) :54

126 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Fall Dylan Gielen (DR) 2:29

132 Simon Boeckman (HOLD) Tech. Fall Wyatt Gullickson (DR) 4:20

138 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Pita Tundona (DR) 1:14

145 Will Pilarski (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Tygh Gullickson (HOLD) 12-4

152 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Fall Ben Storie (DR) 1:26

160 Kolton Harren (HOLD) Fall Jared Perrington (DR) 1:12

170 Austin Mundt (DR) Fall Evan Litchy (HOLD) 1:45

182 Gus Thompson (DR) Fall Cyril Féria (HOLD) 2:15

195 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Jojo Thompson (DR) 5:20

220 Jaden Barkowicz (HOLD) Fall Lee Perrinton (HOLD) 1:56

285 Alex Sanchez-Mohs (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

HOLDINGFORD 42 OGILVIE 36 106 Beau Hudoba (OG) Fall Casey Knettel (HOLD) 1:54 113 Deegan Birkaker (OG) Dec. Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) 7-2 120 Evan Petron (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

126 Grant Welle (HOLD) Won by Forfeit 132 Kaden Felde (OG)) Dec. Simon Boeckman (HOLD) 10-4 138 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Isaiah Voss (OG) 1:43 145 Parker Westbrock (HOLD) Fall Hayden Bolling (OG) 2:48

152 Chad Baumann (OG) Won by Forfeit 160 Rhett Hudoba (OG) Dec. Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) 3-2 170 Kolton Harren (HOLD) Fall Devin Hufstedler (OG) 1:43 182 Cyril Feia (HOLD) Fall Carter Magaard (OG) 1:56 195 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Owen Heins (OG) 2:31

220 Landen Halvorson (OG) Won by Forfeit 285 Dylan Smith (OG) Fall Jaden Bartkowicz (HOLD) 1:02

HOLDINGFORD 54 WHAN 26 106 Casey Knettel (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

113 Noah Perowitz (HOLD) Won by Forfeit 120 Evan Petron (HOLD) Won by Forfeit 126 Dawson McGee (WHAN) Dec. Simon Boeckman (HOLD) 2-0 132 Callen Whitney (WHAN) Tech. Fall Grant Welle (HOLD)

138 Mavrick Novitzki (HOLD) Won by Forfeit 145 Parker Westbrock (HOLD) Won by Forfeit 152 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Won by Forfeit 160 Kolton Harren (HOLD) Fall Payden Yeats (WHAN) 1:24 170 Ficher Smith (WHAN) Won by Forfeit 182 Evan Lichy (HOLD) Fall Riley Johnson (WHAN) 1:05

195 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Joe Hed (WHAN) :34 220 Nathan Keiser (WHAN) Fall Jaden Bartkowicz (HOLD) 3:15 285 Phillip Crocker (WHAN) Fall Alex Sachez-Mohs (HOLD) 1:02

HOLDINGFORD 40 PCHF 36 106 Roman Mckinney (PCHF) Fall Casey Knettel (HOLD) 2:42

113 Noah Perowitz (HOLD) Won by Forfeit 120 Evan Petron (HOLD) Dec. James Noreen (PCHF) 3-0 126 Simon Boeckman (HOLD) Fall Frank Betters (PCHF) 2:10

132 Grant Welle (HOLD) Won by Forfeit 138 Mavrick Novitzki (HOLD) Dec. Nicholas Blaiser (PCHF) 8-4 145 Drew Lange (HOLD) Maj. Dec. John Mead (PCHF) 10-0 152 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Won by Forfeit 160 Gavin Rockstroh (PCHF) Won by Forfeit 170 Jacob Lindahl (PCHF) Fall Kolton Harren (HOLD) 1:41 182 Timmy Johnson (PCHF) Fall Evan Lichy (HOLD) 2:34

195 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Preston Jace (PCHF) :05 220 Justin Matson (PCHF) Won by Forfeit 285 Armani Johnson-Maldonado (PCHF) Fall Alex Sachez-Mohs (HOLD) 3:04

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Sam Nistler 160 No. 8

Austin Schlangen 285 No. 1

The Eagles went 1-2 at their home triangular; they defeated Section 7AA foe Pierz Pioneers 39-34 (8-6). They were defeated by AA Alexandria 45-33 (6-8) and by Section 5A rival Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 39-36 (7-7). Teagyn Ludwig (126), Isaac Ortiz (160), Sam Nistler (170) and Austin Schlangen (285) all went 3-0. Brayden Kramer (132),and Sonnie DeHeer (195) both went 2-1. Special Notes: Teagyn Ludwig 12th 126 won His 100th Career Match/Sam Nistler 11th 160 won His 100th Career Match.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 39 PIERZ 34

106 Kyle Stangl (PIE) Fall Alex Bollin (EVW) 3:31

113 Ryder Schmidt (EVW) Dec. Carter Young (PIER)5-0

120 Liam Hennessy (PIE) Fall Jordan Erpelding (EVW) 1:08

126 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Alan Brixius (PIER) :31

132 Derek Stangl (PIE) Fall Brayden Kramer (EVW) 2:54

138 Chase Becker (PIE) Maj. Dec. Gavin Caron (EVW) 10-1

145 Jacob LeBlanc (PIE) Fall Garrett Albers (EVW) :49

152 Trevor Radunz (PIE) Fall Treyce Ludwig (EVW) 1:41

160 Isaac Ortiz (EVW) Fall Frank Tomberlin (PIER) 5:39

170 Sam Nistler (EVW) Fall Derrick Przybilla (PIER) 1:03

182 Rylan Schueller (EVW) Dec. Nathan Nash (PIER) 5-1

195 Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) Fall Wyatt Dingmann (PIER) 1:06

220 Armando Walker (EVW) Dec. Daniel Hoffman (PIER) 9-4

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Fall Alexander Gerwing (PIER) :28

KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG 39 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 36

106 Colton Noble (KMS) Fall Alex Bollin (EVW) 2:00

113 Trey Gunderson (KMS Won by Forfeit

120 Noah Johnson (KMS) Fall Ryde Schmidt (EVW) 3:10

126 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Won by Forfeit

132 Brayden Kramer (EVW) Dec. John Doe (KMS) 11-4

138 Gavin Caron (EVW) Fall Garrett Albers (KMS) 1:45

145 Jeff Olson (KMS) Fall Garrett Albers (EVW) 1:45

152 Isaac Ortiz (EVW) Dec. Ely Johnson (KMS) 7-2

160 Sam Nistler (EVW) Fall Luke Froelich (KMS) 2:19

170 Coy Gunderson (KMS) Won by Forfeit

182 Rylan Schueller (EVW) Fall Owen Kidrowski (KMS) 5:22

195 Manson Olson (KMS) Dec. Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 3-1

220 Collin Johnson (KMS) Fall Armando Walker (EVW) 4:55

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Fall Jason Jones (KMS) 5:16

ALEXANDRIA AREA 45 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 33

106 Nolan Fettig (ALEX) Fall Alex Bollin (EVW) 1:15

113 Mason Mcgrane (ALEX) Fall Ryder Schmidt (EVW) :33

120 Brenden Bryce (ALEX) Fall Jordan Erpelding (EVW) 1:30

126 Teagyn Ludewig (EVW) Fall Tim Grayson (ALEX) 2:48

132 Brayden Kramer (EVW) Fall Joe Ravnik (ALEX) 2:02

138 Blaze Nelson (ALEX) Fall Gavin Caron (EVW) 1:51

145 Isaac Saffert (ALEX) Fall Garrett Albers (EVW) :44

152 Kelly Johnson (ALEX) Treyce Ludwig (EVW) 3:46

160 Isaac Ortiz (EVW) Dec. Seward Landon (ALEX) 12-6

170 Sam Nistler (EVW) Fall Marshall Wyatt (ALEX) :28

182 Mason Teaser (ALEX) Dec. Rylan Schueller (EVW) 3-1

195 Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) Fall Jackson Saffert (ALEX) 1:37

220 Luke Maanum (ALEX) Fall Armando Walker (EVW) 2:02

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Fall David Rauscher (ALEX) :42

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

Spencer Eisenbraun 220 No. 8

The Bulldogs went 1-2 at the United quadrangular; they defeated Section 5A rivals Benson 35-31. They were defeated by United 48-27 and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 58-21. Aaron Mages (170/182) and Peyton Hemmesch (195) both went 3-0 and Mason McNab (113), Brandon Hess (132) and Jose Anaya (138) all went 2-1.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

CLASS AAA LEAN AND MEAN

Jaxon Kenning 138 No. 4

Andy Johnson 170 No. 7

Cody Brott 182 No. 9

Tucker Hugg 220 No. 9

The Crush defeated Section 8AAA Lean and Mean and Central Lakes Conference rival Brainerd 39-35) (7-7). The Crush defeated the Fergus Falls Otters in a Central Lakes Conference dual 48-23 (8-6). Jaxon Kenning (138), Andy Johnson (170), Cody Brott (182), Sutton Kenning (220) and Tucker Hugg (285) all went 2-0. The Crush earned fourth place at the Kiffmeyer Duals with a big win over No. 12AA ranked Foley 37-28. They were defeated by No. 7AAA ranked and section and conference rival Willmar 50-18 and by AAA Lean and Mean Cambridge-Isanit on Criteria 38-37. Jaxon Kenning (138/17-2), Cody Brott (182/14-3), Sutton Kenning (195/14-4) all went 3-0 and Tucker Hugg (220/285/15-3) went 2-1.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 39 BRAINERD 35

106 Grady Doering (SCC) Won by Forfeit

113 Easton Dircks (BRA) Tech. Fall Jack Hamak (SCC) 4:20

120 Cale Ostrowski (BRA) Fall Ethan Brott (SCC) :21

126 Cade Ostrowski (BRA) Fall Noah Neuman (SCC) 1:15

132 Isaiah Germann (BRA) Dec. Tanner Hugg (SCC) 5-4

138 Jaxon Kenning (SCC) FallHunter Bergin (BRA) :28

145 Isaiah Jillson (BRA) Fall Koda Nelson (SCC) 2:56

152 Gabe Wagner (BRA) Fall Aidian Orth (SCC) 4:28

160 Damien Bentho (BRA) Dec. Sam Long (SCC) 7-2

170 Andy Johnson (SCC) Fall Adam Cox (BRA) 1:45

182 Logan Lunceford (SCC) Won by Forfeit

195 Cody Brott (SCC) Dec. Shane Carlson (BRA) 3-2

220 Sutton Kenning (SCC) Fall Carson Faehnrich (BRA) 1:24

285 Tucker Hugg (SCC) Fall Dalton Barrett (BRA) 1:09

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 48 FERGUS FALLS 23

106 Jacob Fronning (FF) Fall Grady Doering (SCC)

113 Caleb Fronning (FF) Maj. Dec. Jack Hamak (SCC) 9-0

120 Kass Hartwell (FF) De. Noah Neuman (SCC) 12-8

126 Carson Grenier (FF) Won by Forfeit

132 Carsten Frenninah (FF) Maj. Dec. Tanner Hugg (SCC) 14-5

138 Keda Nelson (SCC) Won by Forfeit

145 Jaxon Kenning (SCC) Fall Joey Graff (FF)

152 Adrian Orth (SCC) Dec. Hudson Dondoneau (FF) 3-1

160 Sam Long (SCC) Jeremiah Patelski (FF)

170 Andy Johnson (SCC) Dec. Jacob Widness (FF) 6-4

182 Cody Brott (SCC) Fall Delvin Roberts (FF)

195 Sutton Kenning (SCC) Won by Forfeit

220 Tucker Hugg (SCC) Won by Forfeit

285 Patrick Njoya (WCC) Won by Forfeit

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

Spencer Johnson 126 No. 4

Dylan Enriquez 132 No. 7

Ashton Lipinski 152 No 3

28TH ANNUAL KIFFMEYER DUALS

WILLMAR 50 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 18

106 Cavin Carlson (WIL) Fall Grady Doering (SCC) :52

113 Elian Heinen (WIL) Dec. Jack Hamak (SCC) 3-0

120 Ivan Mares (WIL) Fall Noah Neuman (SCC) 5:28

126 Conlan Carlson (WIL) Fall Tanner Hugg (SCC) 3:52

132.Sulley Anez (WIL) Dec. Koda Nelson (SCC) 4-1

138 Jaxon Kenning (SCC) Fall Cameron Champagne (WIL) 2:42

145 Steven Cruze (WIL) Dec. Aidian Orth (SCC) 7-2

152 Braeden Erickson (WIL) Maj. Dec. Sam Long (SCC) 23-10

160 Joe Kallevig (WIL) Fall Martin Bird (SCC) 3:07

170 Jonas Anez (WIL) Maj. Dec. Andy Johnson (SCC) 13-4

182 Cody Brott (SCC) Fall Blake Lara (WIL) 5:38

195 Sutton Kenning (SCC) Fall Zander Miska (WIL) 1:23

220 Mason Swanson (WIL) Dec. Tucker Hugg (SCC) 11-7

285 Daunte Castellano (WIL) Fall Patrick Njoya (SCC) 4:41

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI 63 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 9

106 Cal Droubie (CBI) Fall Carter Pesta (SRR) :54

113 Gunnar Doty (CBI) Won by Forfeit

120 Blaine Wald (CBI) Fall Logan Culbertson (SRR) :52

126 Carter Wothe (CBI) Fall Jack Barz (SRR) 2:54

132 Brayden Ness (SRR) Dec. Sam Rodriguez (CBI) 7-1

138 Caleb Sachs (CBI) Fall Ethan Anderson (SRR) 1:10

145 Maverick Henderson (CBI) Won by Forfeit

152 Keith Hout (CBI) Dec. Kieran HIxon (SRR) 12-8

160 Josiah Sanchez (SRR) Fall Justin Henderson (CBI) 3:11

170 Treytin Byers (CBI) Fall Graham Doherty (SRR) 1:50

182 Darren Spencer (CBI) Won by Forfeit

195 Andru Hansen (CBI) Fall Ethan Klug (SRR) 1:43

220 Scott Simpson (CBI) Won by Forfeit

285 Deke Scott (CBI) Fall Cameron Smith (SRR) 1:59

NEW PAGUE 40 CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI 28

106 Lawson Eller (NP) Dec. Cal Droubie (CBI) 8-2

113 Gunnar Doty (CBI) Fall Kyle McCarthy (NP) 1:50

120 Blaine Wald (CBI) Dec. Brandon Michel (NP) 2-0

126 Carter Wothe (CBI) Dec. Brady Westall (NP) 9-4

132 Sam Rodriguez (CBI) Fall Wyatt Pauly (NP) 2:35

138 Luke Dorweiler (NP) Fall Caleb Sachs (CBI) 3:24

145 Koy Buesgens (NP) Fall Maverick Henderson (CBI) 3:43

152 Colton Bornholdt (NP) Fall Keith Hout (CBI) 1:10

160 Evan Farley (NP) Fall Justin Henderson (CBI) :44

170 Owen Johnson (NP) Fall Greg Schermer (CBI) 1:57

182 Treytin Byers (CBI) Maj. Dec. Frank Giesen (NP) 13-0

195 Joey Novak (NP) Dec. Darren Spencer (CBI) 6-0

220 Evan Anderson (NP) Maj. Dec. Scott Simpson (CBI) 11-3

285 Deke Scott (CBI) Fall Peyton Elgren (NP) 1:33

FOLEY 28 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 37

106 Grady Doering (SCC) Won by Forfeit

113 Wyatt Wall (FOL) Maj. Dec. Jack Hamak (SCC) 10-0

120 Noah Neuman (SCC) Won by Forfeit

126 Tanner Hugg (SCC) Dec. Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) 6-3

132 Kyler Benson (FOL) Maj. Dec. Koda Nelson (SCC) 11-3

138 Jaxon Kenning (SCC) Fall Issac Milejczak (SCC) :57

145 Alex Jennissen (CBI) Maj. Dec. Aidian Orth (SCC) 9-0

152 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Won by Forfeit

160 Zack Jennissen (FOL) Maj. Dec. Sam Long (SC) 12-3

170 Andy Johnson (SCC) Maj. Dec. Chance Jones (FOL) 11-2

182 Cody Brott (SCC) Dec. Josiah Peterson (FOL) 5-3

195 Sutton Kenning (SCC) Tech. Fall Colton Rothfork (FOL) 6:00

220 Tucker Hugg (SCC) Maj. Dec. Andy Boettcher (FOL) 11-1

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Patrick Njoya (SCC) 1:26

WILLMAR 47 FOLEY 21

106 Cavin Carlson (WIL) Won by Forfeit

113 Eli Heinen (WIL) Dec. Wyatt Wall (FOL) 6-0

120 Ivan Mares (WIL) Won by Forfeit

126 Sulley Anez (WIL) Dec. Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) 9-3

132 Conlan Carlson (WIL) Tech. Fall Kyler Benson (FOL) 4:29

138 Cameron Champagne (WIL) Fall Issac Milejaczak (FOL) 2:29

145 Alex Jennissen (FOL) Dec. Steven Cruze (WIL) 2-1

152 Braeden Erickson (WIL) Dec. Cole Rudnitski (FOL) 7-2

160 Joe Kallevig (WIL) Maj. Dec. Zach Jennissen (FOL) 13-5

170 Jonas Anez (WIL) Fall Wyatt Harris (FOL) 1:53

182 Josiah Peterson (FOL) Won by Forfeit

195 Aiden Micholski (FOL) Fall Zander Miska (WIL) 1:09

220 Mason Swenson (WIL) Tech. Fall Colton Rothfork (FOL) 3:45

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Daunte Castellano (WIL) 1:02

NEW PRAGUE 66 SAUK RAPIDS 10

106 Lawson Eller (NP) Fall Carter Pesta (SRR) :43

113 Kyle McCarthy (NP) Fall Logan Culbertson (SRR) 3:22

120 Brandon Michel (NP) Won by Forfeit

126 Brady Westall (NP) Fall Jack Barz (SRR) 1:36

132 Brayden Ness (SRR) Fall Wyatt Pauly (NP) 3:51

138 Luke Dorweiler (NP) Fall Ethan Anderson (SRR) :16

145 Koy Buesgens (NP) Won by Forfeit

152 Colton Bornholt (NP) Fall Kieran Hixon (SRR) 1:27

160 Owen Johnson (NP) Won by Forfeit

170 Evan Farley (NP) Won by Forfeit

182 Graham Doherty (SRR) Maj. Dec. Frank Giesen (NP) 12-2

195 Joey Novak (NP) Won by Forfeit

220 Evan Anderson (NP) Won by Forfeit

285 Peyton Elgin (NP) Fall Cameron Smith (SRR) :43

CHAMPIONSHIP

NEW PRAGUE 41 WILLMAR 23

106 Cavin Carlson (WIL) Tech. Fall Kyle McCarthy (NP) 6:00

113 Lawson Eller (NP) Maj. Dec Eli Heinen (WIL) 12-1

120 Brandon Michel (NP) Dec. Ivan Mares (WIL) 5-2

126 Conlan Carlson (WIL) Won by Forfeit

132 Brady Westall (NP) Dec. Sulley Anez (WIL) 4-3

138 Luke Dorweiler (NP) Dec. Cameron Champagne (WIL) 11-6

145 Koy Buesgens (NP) Tech. Fall Steven Cruze (WIL) 5:41

152 Colton Bornholdt (NP) Dec. Braeden Erickson (WIL) 11-6

160 Jonas Anez (WIL) Won by Forfeit

170 Evan Farley (NP) Dec. Joe Kallevig (WIL) 7-3

182 Frank Giesen (NP) Won by Forfeit

195 Joey Novak (NP) Tech. Fall Zander Miska (WIL) 4:00

220 Mason Swanson (WIL) Fall Peyton Elgren (NP) 1:58

285 Evan Anderson (NP) Fall Daunte Castellano (WIL) 2:40

THIRD PLACE

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI 38 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 37 (Criteria)

106 Cal Droubie (CBI) Grady Doering (SCC) :16

113 Gunnar Doty (CBI) Dec. Jack Hamak (SCC) 2-1

120 Blaine Wald (CBI) Fall Noah Neuman (SCC) :47

126 Carter Wothe (CBI) Fall Tanner Hugg (SCC) 4:55

132 Koda Nelson (SCC) Dec. Sam Rodriquez (CBI 12-9

138 Jaxon Kenning (SCC) Fall Caleb Sachs (CBI) 1:17

145 Aiden Orth (SCC) Fall Maverick Henderson (CBI) 2:38

152 Sam Long (SCC) Falll Keith Hout (CBI) 2:56

160 Justin Henderson (CBI) Fall Martin Bird (SCC) 1:30

170 Treytin Byers (CBI) Maj. Dec. Andy Johnson (SCC) 9-1

182 Cody Brott (SCC) Fall Andru Hansen (CBI) :29

195 Sutton Kenning (SCC) Maj. Dec. Darren Spencer (CBI) 11-2

220 Scott Simpson (CBI) Fall Patrick Njoya (SCC) 3:46

285 Tucker Hugg (SCC) Fall Deke Scott (CBI) 1:30

FIFTH PLACE

FOLEY 54 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 14

106 Carter Pesta (SRR) Won by Forfeit

113 Wyatt Wall (FOL) Fall Logan Culbertson (SRR) 1:10

120 Vance Barz (SRR) Won by Forfeit

126 Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) Dec. Jack Barz (SRR) 4-1

132 Brayden Ness (SRR) Dec. Kyler Benson (FOL) 6-0

138 Issac Milejczak (FOL) Dec. Ethan Anderson (SRR) 11-4

145 Alex Jennissen (FOL) Won by Forfeit

152 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Fall Kieran Hixson (SRR) 3:22

160 Joseph Thorsten (FOL) Fall Josiah Sanchez (SRR) 1:40

170 Chance Jones (FOL) Fall Graham Doherty (SRR) :29

182 Josiah Peterson (FOL) Won by Forfeit

195 Andy Boettcher (FOL) Won by Forfeit

220 Colton Fothfork (FOL) Won by Forfeit

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Won by Forfeit

UPCOMING EVENTS

TUESDAY January 18th

BOLD “WARRIORS” QUADRANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Morris Area Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, BOLD, Kimball

WHAN “WOLFPACK” QUADRANGULAR

Start Time: 6:00

Teams: Crosby-Ironton, Mille Lacs, WHAN, Holdingford

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA “JAGUAR” TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: BBE, Osakis, Eden Valley-Watkins

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS vs. SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

Start Time: 6:00 @ Sartell

THURSDAY January 20th

ACGC “FALCONS” QUADRANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Minnewaska Area, Ortonville, ACGC, Kimball

ROYALTON-UPSALA “ROYALS” QUADRANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Brainerd, Howard-Waverly-Winsted, Paynesville Area, Royalton-Upsala

WADENA-DEER CREEK “WOLVERINE” TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 6:00

Teams: BHV/PP, Holdingford, WDC

PIERZ “PIONEERS” TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Pierz, Foley, ?????

ALBANY “HUSKIES” TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: AN/ML, Pequot Lake-Pine River-Backus, Albany

ROCORI “SPARTANS” TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Alexandria, Rocori, St. Cloud Crush

FERGUS FALLS “OTTERS” TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Bemidji, Fergus Falls, Sauk Rapids-Rice

FRIDAY January 21st

NEW LONDON-SPICER “WILDCAT” TOURNAMENT

Start Time 3:30

Teams: Albany, Annandale-Maple Lake, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Benson, Eden Valley-Watkins, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Kimball, SCM, Ortonville, Pipestone and New London-Spicer

LONG PRAIRIE-GREY EAGLE-BROWERVILLE “WOLVES” TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Brainerd, LPGE/BR, Foley

SATURDAY January 22nd

GRAND RAPIDS “THUNDERHAWKS” TOURNAMENT

Start Time: 10:00

Teams: Grand Rapids, Crookston, Deer River, Edina, Fosston-Bagley, Nashwauk-Keewatin, Hibbing, Jamestown, North Branch, Park Rapids, Proctor-Hermantown, Superior, Virginia, Wadena-Deer Creek, WHAN, Royalton-Upsala

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI “BLUEJACKET” DUALS

Start Time: 9:00

Teams: Forest Lake, Mounds View, Prior Lake, Sartell-St. Stephen, Cambridge-Isanti, St. Cloud Crush

EASTVIEW “LIGHTING” TOURNAMENT

Start Time: 10:00

Teams: Coon Rapids, Faribault, Farmington, Roseville, Scott West, St. Thomas, Wayzata, Winona, Woodbury, Sauk Rapids-Ric