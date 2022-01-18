Minnesota Town Giving Away Free Land, and Beer to Move There

If you are ready to pack up and head out on a new adventure, a move to Middle River, Minnesota might be just what you need.

Just last week I shared a story about the town of Middle River turning their old school into an AirBnB, and now they are making headlines once again for an initiative they started to get people to move there. According to the StarTribune:

The goose capital of Minnesota will award you seven-tenths of an acre inside its city limits if you move there and build a house. That's right: Zero down, zero interest and zero payments on a roomy 100-by-300-foot lot in Middle River.

The town is about four hours northwest of St. Cloud, and is located between the Agassiz National Wildlife Refuge and Thief Lake Wildlife Management Area which makes it a great area for outdoorsmen, hunters, fishers, birdwatchers, and those who just like spending time with nature.

Free land isn't the only incentive that the city has to move there. The town's website shared a laundry list of freebies for building in Middle River.

Build or Move in a New Home in Middle River and Receive:

• 100’ X 300’ FREE LOT *

• FREE Building Permit

• 2 Years FREE Basic Water and Sewer

• FREE Electric Hook-up to House - Ottertail, plus Saving Options

• FREE 3-month Basic Cable -Sjobergs

• $100 Credit - Wiktel

• Welcome Basket - Border State Bank and Nelson Ink

• 2 One-day Passes to Kick’n Up Kountry

• $100 Gift Certificate - M.R. Coop

• $500 Merchant Bucks and 1-year membership to Sportsmen’s Club

• FREE 1 Year Subscription to The Honker Newspaper

• $75 Gift Certificate - Garden Shop

• $100 Gift Certificate - Honker Flats

• FREE Middle River History Book

• FREE Fire Extinguisher - Middle River Insurance Agency

• $100 Gift Certificate - The Wheel Bar

• $50 Gift Certificate - Young’s Store

• American Legion and Auxiliary - Package

• $250 Cash, $200 Merchant Bucks and 5 yr. Membership - M.R. Community Club

(*Restrictions may apply.)

It just sounds better and better, especially if you like the small-town way of life. Check out more on the big push to get people to move to Middle River on their website.

PS: There might be a guy in a lawn chair to greet you when you come into town, according to Google Maps.

