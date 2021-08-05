Strong Thunderstorms Possible Thursday and Saturday
UNDATED -- There is a 50% chance of storms Thursday and Thursday night as a weak cold front moves across Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop Thursday afternoon with gusty winds and heavy downpours possible. A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon across central and southern Minnesota. These would be capable of producing damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour and hail.
A stronger system will bring a more widespread chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting a 70% chance of storms on Saturday.
