St. Cloud’s BMX Brothers Post Strong Showing At UCI World Championships In Scotland

St. Cloud's Lucas and Jacob Theisen both had strong showings at last week's UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

Lucas, 12, was among the youngest racers in the Cruiser competition on August 6th, going up against racers who were 13 and 14 years old. That didn't prevent him from dominating his three qualifying runs where he won two and finished in second place in a third race. However, in his quarterfinal run he got bumped and unfortunately his foot came unclipped from its pedal.

His brother Jacob, 11, also did well in qualifying and finished in the top three in each of his runs. He won his quarterfinal matchup and took second place in the semifinal. He finished with a World 5 plate, marking the second year in a row the young racer has finished top-eight in the entire world.

Class Race day took place on August 8th. Jacob was dealt a major setback when he fractured his right wrist practicing. He rode in his qualifying laps to participate but ultimately could not continue competing.

Lucas qualified for the 1/8th finals, where he took first place but then faced a tough quarterfinal bracket against the current #1 world-ranked, #2 world-ranked and a previous world #1 rider as well. Despite that draw, Lucas fought hard but ultimately finished outside the top four.

After the racing was done, the brothers swapped jerseys with racers from Belgium, Brazil, Columbia and Great Britain.

Their dad, Steven Thiesen, via Messenger:

I am so proud of my boys. This year's results may be different from last year, but they both put forth enormous effort. Watching them ride for Team USA is something special. Seeing their smiles after winning laps in a USA jersey, on the World stage, is priceless. They had so much fun in Glasgow and are looking forward to next year when Worlds is in Rock Hill, SC.

Pineview Park BMX held a return party for the pair of Wednesday night, then it was right back to the races for the duo. Wouldn't you know it, both boys won their state qualifier races.