Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Wednesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered storms, some severe, will develop along a cold front later Wednesday afternoon.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Damaging wind and large hail are possible in eastern and southern Minnesota and western and northern Wisconsin.

The storms will end later Wednesday evening as the front moves east.

Thursday will be cooler and sunny, but winds will still be breezy.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

Looking ahead, a heat wave is anticipated to begin Saturday and continue into next week.

