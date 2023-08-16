Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Wednesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered storms, some severe, will develop along a cold front later Wednesday afternoon.
Damaging wind and large hail are possible in eastern and southern Minnesota and western and northern Wisconsin.
The storms will end later Wednesday evening as the front moves east.
Get our free mobile app
Thursday will be cooler and sunny, but winds will still be breezy.
Looking ahead, a heat wave is anticipated to begin Saturday and continue into next week.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Downtown St. Cloud Is Coming Back with Big Changes
- Minnesota Weather Outlook for August
- Over 80 Percent of Minnesota Now in a Drought
- Hottest Day on Record in Minnesota, St. Cloud
- Liquor License Approved for New Bar, Restaurant in Sauk Rapids