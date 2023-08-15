Update: State Patrol Releases Names Involved in Deadly Crash
WATAB TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of the people involved in a deadly crash early Friday in Benton County.
They say 17-year-old Nurban Ruvelsi-Perez died in the crash. His hometown has not been listed yet.
The driver, 27-year-old Aler Gomez-Lucas is listed as having life-threatening injuries. His hometown is not listed either. It is believed he had alcohol in his system.
There was also a 17-year-old passenger in that vehicle who was not hurt. His name has not been released.
The driver of a second vehicle, 20-year-old Myles Wochnik of Royalton, was not hurt. The State Patrol says he did not have alcohol in his system.
The State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 10 between Rice and Sauk Rapids in Watab Township. A vehicle driven by Gomez-Lucas was eastbound when it left the road, went into the ditch, and rolled coming to a rest on its roof. Ruvelis-Perez was ejected from the vehicle and was struck by the vehicle driven by Wochnik.
