Minnesota State Fair Featuring New Attractions, Exhibits

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Fair gets underway next week. Along with all the traditional food on a stick, midway rides, and grandstand shows, you'll find a number of new attractions as well.

Spokeswoman Maria Hayden says in their new north end event center built in 2019 they have a rotating exhibit every year. This year is the Sweet and Selfie Experience.

So it will be a combination of some really cool photo ops and some education about the history of candy. I believe you'll even be able to buy some treats there as well.

Hayden says this museum-quality exhibit is free with your State Fair admission.

Minnesota State Fair Minnesota State Fair loading...

Also in the north end is the new Can Can Wonderland Mini Golf On-A-Stick.

Based on a whole bunch of different fair attractions. I know they have a Space Tower one, they have a Giant Slide, and some fair food themes...

You'll also find two new Kidway Rides, Beach Shack and Pump & Jump.

Minnesota State Fair Minnesota State Fair loading...

The History Walking Tour has five new stops including the Bandshell, Farm Boys' Camp, Fairborne, Judging Arena, and Parade.

Get our free mobile app

The Mighty Midway features more than 30 carnival rides and 50 games of skill. Kidway has over 30 rides.

The tallest traveling Ferris wheel in North America makes a stop at the Minnesota State Fair this year. The Great Big Wheel carries riders to a height of 156 feet.

The Minnesota State Fair starts on Thursday, August 24th and runs through Labor Day.

READ RELATED ARTICLES