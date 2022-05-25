Stolen Tools in Stearns County

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting that sometime last week in the overnight hours on the 3700 block of County Road 10 in Krain Township about $3,500 in tools were taken from a job site. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says they hear this a lot and she suggests making an inventory of all of your tools and/or identifying them with initials and have a picture of each item especially those with serial numbers.

Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.