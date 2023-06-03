Summer Food Service Program Feeding Kids in Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With the 2022-2023 school year coming to a close for students across the state, a program to keep local kids fed through the summer months kicks off next week.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota are starting their summer food service program on Tuesday. Breakfast and a snack will be served Monday through Friday at the Clearview, Kennedy, Madison, Mississippi Heights, Pleasantview, Talahi, and Westwood KIDSTOP locations.

In addition, a snack and supper will be served at the Eastside, Southside, and Roosevelt Boys and Girls Clubs Monday through Friday for all kids enrolled in the program. The program runs through August 25th.

The initiative is part of the National Summer Food Service Program sponsored by the Department of Agriculture.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota Summer Food Service Program Schedule:

Clearview KIDSTOP:

Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Snack: 3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Kennedy KIDSTOP:

Breakfast: 9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Snack: 3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Madison KIDSTOP:

Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Snack: 3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi Heights KIDSTOP:

Breakfast: 8:45 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

Snack: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Pleasantview KIDSTOP:

Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

Snack: 3:00 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Talahi KIDSTOP:

Breakfast: 9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Snack: 3:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Westwood KIDSTOP:

Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Snack: 3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Eastside Club:

Snack: 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Supper: 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Southside Club:

Snack: 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Supper: 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Roosevelt Club:

Snack: 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Supper: 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

