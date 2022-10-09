Stearns County Wants a Speed Study for County Road 1

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Stearns County highway department will be asking the board of commissioners to support a speed study on a county road north of Sartell.

The county is making improvements to County Road 1 west of the Rice Bridge and County Engineer Jodi Teich says it's common to request a speed study when they make changes to intersections and sightlines.

Teich also says there have been a lot of complaints from area residents about the speed of traffic on County Road 1.

The study will be done by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and will be from 390th Street on the south end up to the Rice Bridge on the north end.

The speed limit is currently 55 miles per hour along that corridor.

There is no timeline for when the results of the study will be available.

