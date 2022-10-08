Minneapolis Man Arrested, Charged with Carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man has been arrested and charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Arden Hills.

According to court documents and a law enforcement affidavit, on September 13, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., 50-year-old Raphael Nunn approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle in an underground parking garage in Arden Hills.

Nunn, who was wearing a dark baseball cap, dark jacket, surgical mask, and cloth gloves, and carrying a handgun, pushed the victim to the ground and then forced her at gunpoint to get back into her vehicle.

Nunn ordered the victim to drive to an ATM machine and forced her to withdraw cash.

Nunn then ordered the victim to drive to Matthews Park in south Minneapolis. Upon arrival, at Nunn’s direction, the victim gave her keys to Nunn and exited the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, Nunn was captured on surveillance videos from cameras around the scene of the crime. Nunn can be seen exiting the victim’s vehicle, removing his hood and mask, and entering a nearby deli and grocery store.

Get our free mobile app

Four days later, Nunn returned to the same store driving a vehicle registered in his name and wearing the same shirt he wore during the carjacking incident.

Nunn was arrested on September 17, 2022, at his Minneapolis residence.