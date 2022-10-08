CentraCare &#8211; Long Prairie Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary

CentraCare – Long Prairie Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary

(Photo: CentraCare)

LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) - CentraCare - Long Prairie is celebrating a milestone this month.

This is the 5-year anniversary since the state-of-the-art health care center opened in 2017.

Get our free mobile app

During that time the new hospital and clinic has provided more than 350 deliveries, 100,00 clinic visits, 4,200 surgeries and more.

Jodi Hillmer is the Director of Patient Car Services. She says a lot of time and thought went into the planning for the new hospital.

Caring for people, locally, is our goal. We wanted to build a facility that was equipped with the technology needed to maximize telehealth services and to keep care close to home.

CentraCare says the facility was made possible thanks to the generous support from the community, who contributed more than $3.2-million through the CentraCare Foundation's Building a Healthy Community capital campaign.

Along with the hospital, CentraCare opened Vitality Wellness two years later in Long Prairie. The facility provides programs, services and amenities designed to promote health lifestyles, enhance quality of life and support well-being.

 

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today

These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [From: 25 ways you could be saving money today]
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports