CentraCare – Long Prairie Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary

LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) - CentraCare - Long Prairie is celebrating a milestone this month.

This is the 5-year anniversary since the state-of-the-art health care center opened in 2017.

During that time the new hospital and clinic has provided more than 350 deliveries, 100,00 clinic visits, 4,200 surgeries and more.

Jodi Hillmer is the Director of Patient Car Services. She says a lot of time and thought went into the planning for the new hospital.

Caring for people, locally, is our goal. We wanted to build a facility that was equipped with the technology needed to maximize telehealth services and to keep care close to home.

CentraCare says the facility was made possible thanks to the generous support from the community, who contributed more than $3.2-million through the CentraCare Foundation's Building a Healthy Community capital campaign.

Along with the hospital, CentraCare opened Vitality Wellness two years later in Long Prairie. The facility provides programs, services and amenities designed to promote health lifestyles, enhance quality of life and support well-being.