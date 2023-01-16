Stearns County to Consider County Road 136 Speed Study Request

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- Stearns County commissioners will be asked to approve a resolution requesting a speed study on County Road 136 between Highway 15 and 48th Avenue in St. Augusta.

It's a little over a mile of County Road 136 just to the east of Highway 15.

The city of St. Augusta previously asked for a speed study on County Road 47 on the west side of Highway 15. Commissioners approved that resolution on November 29th.

Both sections are currently marked as 55-miles-per-hour.

The request goes to the Minnesota Department of Transportation which is responsible for setting speed limits and is the only agency that can change them.

There is no timetable for when the results of the speed studies will be completed.

