Stearns County Commits $1-Million to YMCA Water Park

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County has stepped forward to support a planned outdoor water park at the St. Cloud Area Family YMCA.

Officials at the YMCA and the fundraising group asked the county for a $3-million donation to the project, but commissioners agreed to a lower amount of $1-million.

The county will use some American Rescue Plan Act dollars for their contribution.

The regional outdoor water park is estimated to cost $24-million and depending on the fundraising campaign, construction could begin as soon as next spring.

 

Come Visit Roscoe, Minnesota with Us in Pictures

