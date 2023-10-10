Stearns County Commits $1-Million to YMCA Water Park

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County has stepped forward to support a planned outdoor water park at the St. Cloud Area Family YMCA.

Get our free mobile app

Officials at the YMCA and the fundraising group asked the county for a $3-million donation to the project, but commissioners agreed to a lower amount of $1-million.

The county will use some American Rescue Plan Act dollars for their contribution.

The regional outdoor water park is estimated to cost $24-million and depending on the fundraising campaign, construction could begin as soon as next spring.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker