St. Augusta Lands New Commercial Development Project

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week for a new 234,000-square-foot building being tabbed as the St. Augusta Commerce Center.

The light industrial development will be built on a 21-acre parcel of land at 24610 County Road 75.

F Street Development Group based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is behind the plans for the project. It will be designed for businesses like fulfillment, warehouse, or other light industrial uses.

F Street Group Vice President of Marketing Mike Doney says they expect to customize the space depending on how much square footage and what amenities each business needs.

The design plan calls for 24 loading docks, 30 drop trailer stalls, and a handful of 32-foot at-grade overhead doors.

A second phase is planned for a future time to either add another smaller building to the site or possibly additional parking.

Construction is scheduled to begin in April with completion expected in December 2023. In the meantime, Doney says they are actively marketing the facility and expect to have tenants as early as the first quarter of 2024.

Keller, Inc. will be the builder and CBRE is the broker.

