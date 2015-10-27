UPDATE: State Tennis: Tech, Foley Win Consolation Matches

UNDATED - The State High School girls tennis tournament started today (Tuesday).

In the Class "AA" team, St. Cloud Tech beat Delano 6-1in the consolation semi-finals. Tech will face Rochester Mayor tomorrow (Wednesday) at noon for the consolation championship.

Earlier in the day in the state quarterfinals, Tech lost to #2 Edina 6-1 at the Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota. The Tiger's lone match win came at #4 singles, Tech's Kate Inderieden beat Edina's Sam Van Ert 6-3,6-1.

In the Class "A" team, Foley beat Minnewaska Area 4-3 in the consolation semi-finals. Foley will face Virginia tomorrow (Wednesday) at noon for the consolation champ

Earlier in the day in the state quarterfinals, Foley lost to St. James 7-0 at the Reed-Sweat Family Tennis facility.

The singles and doubles portion of the tournament starts on Thursday.

Tech 7th grader Ashley Tarrolly and ROCORI 10th grader Brynn Sauer are both in the "AA" singles tournament. Tech sisters Taylor Tarrolly , a junior, and Katelyn Tarolly , a sophomore, are in the doubles tournament.

Foley juniors Kayla McIver and Kylee Funk are in the "A" doubles tournament. And Melrose senior Elisha Engelmeyer is in the singles tournament.